Intensive Workshop: Public Procurement and State Aid -

A Constructive Competition? 28 October 2016 | Brussels



If you would like to receive the programme for this workshop or more information about it please contact Jana Behrens.

Programme Program Download 08:30 Registration & Welcome Coffee 09:00 Welcome Notes & Introduction Round by Chair



Chair:

Michael Bowsher QC, Monckton Chambers and Visiting Lecturer, Dickson Poon School of Law, King's College London Legal Framework



09:15 Legal Framework on State Aid, Competition and Public Procurement

Current legal framework at EU level

Implications of the Brexit

Concept of the “market economy buyer”: Does the mere compliance with public procurement rules guarantee that the requirements of the MEIP are met?

Objectives and challenges: Relevance of preventing distortions of competition and to increase convergence

Relation between Altmark Criteria and Public Procurement Leo Flynn, Member of the Legal Service, INST Team (Institutions), European Commission, Brussels & Michael Bowsher QC, Monckton Chambers and Visiting Lecturer, Dickson Poon School of Law, King's College London 10:45 Coffee Break & Networking Application of State Aid and Public Procurement Rules in R&D&I (with Case Study)



11:15 Innovative Procurement – Is the Risk of Distorting Competition a Price Worth Paying? New tools for innovative procurement according to Directive 2014/24/EU

Compatibility with rules for R&D-related State aid Christopher Bovis, Chair in Law and Professor of European Business Law, University of Hull

12:00 Case Study on Innovative Procurement

Christopher Bovis, Chair in Law and Professor of European Business Law, University of Hull 12:45 Q&A and discussion 13:00 Lunch Break Public Procurement and State Aid in the Provision of SGEI (with Case Studies)



14:00 Public Procurement Requirements of the SGEI Package How to comply with the public procurement requirements of the SGEI Package?

How to handle an open procurement procedure to select operator for the delivery of SGEI and eliminate State aid? Michael Honoré, Partner, Bech-Bruun, Copenhagen

15:30 Coffee Break & Networking 16:00 Case Study on Sport and Leisure Infrastructure



Michael Honoré, Partner, Bech-Bruun, Copenhagen 16:45 Case Study on Social Housing



Melvin Könings, Associate, Lysias Consulting Consulting group, The Netherlands 17:15 Q&A and final discussion 17:30 End of workshop

*Programme may be subject to change



Workshop Material - No need to miss anything! If you were unable to make it to the workshop you may want to order a copy of the printed material including the access data to all presentations shown during the event. The price is € 199,- (excl. of VAT). If interested, please contact Jana Behrens.

Confirmation of Participation

A confirmation of participation will be distributed at the end of the workshop. If you prefer to have it as pdf/by e-mail just let us know!