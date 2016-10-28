|
|
Intensive Workshop: Public Procurement and State Aid -
28 October 2016 | Brussels
A Constructive Competition?
|
08:30
|
Registration & Welcome Coffee
|
09:00
|
Welcome Notes & Introduction Round by Chair
Chair:
Michael Bowsher QC, Monckton Chambers and Visiting Lecturer, Dickson Poon School of Law, King's College London
|
|Legal Framework
|
09:15
|
Legal Framework on State Aid, Competition and Public Procurement
- Current legal framework at EU level
- Implications of the Brexit
- Concept of the “market economy buyer”: Does the mere compliance with public procurement rules guarantee that the requirements of the MEIP are met?
- Objectives and challenges: Relevance of preventing distortions of competition and to increase convergence
- Relation between Altmark Criteria and Public Procurement
Leo Flynn, Member of the Legal Service, INST Team (Institutions), European Commission, Brussels & Michael Bowsher QC, Monckton Chambers and Visiting Lecturer, Dickson Poon School of Law, King's College London
|
10:45
|
Coffee Break & Networking
|
|Application of State Aid and Public Procurement Rules in R&D&I (with Case Study)
|
11:15
|
Innovative Procurement – Is the Risk of Distorting Competition a Price Worth Paying?
- New tools for innovative procurement according to Directive 2014/24/EU
- Compatibility with rules for R&D-related State aid
Christopher Bovis, Chair in Law and Professor of European Business Law, University of Hull
|
12:00
|
Case Study on Innovative Procurement
Christopher Bovis, Chair in Law and Professor of European Business Law, University of Hull
|
12:45
|
Q&A and discussion
|
13:00
|
Lunch Break
|
|Public Procurement and State Aid in the Provision of SGEI (with Case Studies)
|
14:00
|
Public Procurement Requirements of the SGEI Package
- How to comply with the public procurement requirements of the SGEI Package?
- How to handle an open procurement procedure to select operator for the delivery of SGEI and eliminate State aid?
Michael Honoré, Partner, Bech-Bruun, Copenhagen
|
15:30
|
Coffee Break & Networking
|
16:00
|
Case Study on Sport and Leisure Infrastructure
Michael Honoré, Partner, Bech-Bruun, Copenhagen
|
16:45
|
Case Study on Social Housing
Melvin Könings, Associate, Lysias Consulting Consulting group, The Netherlands
|
17:15
|
Q&A and final discussion
|
17:30
|
End of workshop
*Programme may be subject to change
|