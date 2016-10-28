 
 


 

Intensive Workshop: Public Procurement and State Aid -
A Constructive Competition?

28 October 2016 | Brussels

Programme

 

08:30  

Registration & Welcome Coffee

09:00

Welcome Notes & Introduction Round by Chair

Chair:
Michael Bowsher QC, Monckton Chambers and Visiting Lecturer, Dickson Poon School of Law, King's College London

 

 Legal Framework

09:15

Legal Framework on State Aid, Competition and Public Procurement

  • Current legal framework at EU level
  • Implications of the Brexit
  • Concept of the “market economy buyer”: Does the mere compliance with public procurement rules guarantee that the requirements of the MEIP are met?
  • Objectives and challenges: Relevance of preventing distortions of competition and to increase convergence
  • Relation between Altmark Criteria and Public Procurement

Leo Flynn, Member of the Legal Service, INST Team (Institutions), European Commission, Brussels & Michael Bowsher QC, Monckton Chambers and Visiting Lecturer, Dickson Poon School of Law, King's College London

10:45

Coffee Break & Networking

 

 Application of State Aid and Public Procurement Rules in R&D&I (with Case Study)

11:15

Innovative Procurement – Is the Risk of Distorting Competition a Price Worth Paying?

  • New tools for innovative procurement according to Directive 2014/24/EU
  • Compatibility with rules for R&D-related State aid

Christopher Bovis, Chair in Law and Professor of European Business Law, University of Hull

12:00

Case Study on Innovative Procurement

Christopher Bovis, Chair in Law and Professor of European Business Law, University of Hull

12:45

Q&A and discussion

13:00

Lunch Break

 

 Public Procurement and State Aid in the Provision of SGEI (with Case Studies)

14:00

Public Procurement Requirements of the SGEI Package

  • How to comply with the public procurement requirements of the SGEI Package?
  • How to handle an open procurement procedure to select operator for the delivery of SGEI and eliminate State aid?

Michael Honoré, Partner, Bech-Bruun, Copenhagen

15:30

Coffee Break & Networking

16:00

Case Study on Sport and Leisure Infrastructure

Michael Honoré, Partner, Bech-Bruun, Copenhagen

16:45

Case Study on Social Housing

Melvin Könings, Associate, Lysias Consulting Consulting group, The Netherlands

17:15

Q&A and final discussion

17:30

End of workshop

*Programme may be subject to change 

Confirmation of Participation
A confirmation of participation will be distributed at the end of the workshop. If you prefer to have it as pdf/by e-mail just let us know!
 
 
 

